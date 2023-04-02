[Video] I’ve never campaigned for anybody, all parties seek my advice — Oyedepo

The founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo disclosed that he has never campaigned for anybody while stressing that all political parties in Nigeria come to him for prayer and advice.

Addressing worshippers during a sermon monitored by Vanguard on Sunday, Oyedepo explained some persons are angry with him because he only speaks what God tells him to say and not what people want to hear.

I've never campaigned for anybody, all parties seek my advice – Oyedepo pic.twitter.com/KZLJwboJ4a — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) April 2, 2023

His words: “I don’t speak what people want to hear, I speak what God tells me to say, that is why some people are very angry with me. Nobody has ever told me what to say in this world. I have never campaigned for anybody or spoken on anybody’s behalf, and I will not do that till I go to heaven. There is no party in this country that did not come to me for prayers, there is none, for prayers and advice. I advise them, some don’t take it; those who chose to take it, they see results, those who say no, they’re going about it.”