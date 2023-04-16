[Video]: INEC condemns attack of National Commissioners in Adamawa

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has condemned the harassment of two National Commissioners it deployed to supervise the conduct of the Governorship election in Adamawa state at the weekend, urging security agencies in the state to arrest perpetrators.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye made the condemnation in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja.

He said; “The Commission is deeply disturbed by the harassment of our two National Commissioners deployed to the State to ensure a peaceful and credible supplementary election. We urge the security agencies to provide them with necessary security and ensure that nothing untoward befalls them.

“The two National Commissioners, the Returning Officer and other staff of the Commission must be allowed to perform their duties without let or hindrance.

Meanwhile, in a viral video on Sunday, an alleged INEC commissioner in Adamawa state could be seen in pain with droplets of blood on his chest off a bleeding lip.

Adamawa INEC commissioner, after declaration of Binani this is what happened to him. pic.twitter.com/7urhY2u6FH — Bulama (@Bulama8976) April 16, 2023

Earlier, INEC said its attention had been drawn to the purported declaration of a winner in the Adamawa State Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

“The Commission will not condone any act of lawlessness or brigandage targetted at our officials or the process”.

According to INEC, the action of the REC was an usurpation of the powers of the Returning Officer and therefore null, void and of no effect.

“Consequently, the collation of the result of the supplementary election held yesterday 15th April 2023 is suspended forthwith.

“The REC for Adamawa State and all other officials involved in the process are hereby directed to report immediately to INEC headquarters in Abuja”, the commission added