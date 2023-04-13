[Video]: ‘I need new sugar daddy’, Singer, Teni cries out

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has lamented about her ‘sugar daddy’ being stingy.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the singer revealed that her sugar daddy gave her a paltry sum of N1,500 for data after asking her to send ‘video enticement’.

The singer also recounted another instance when he sent her N50,000 as upkeep money despite her spending millions on her appearance.

In another experience that seemed to have appalled Teni, her sugar daddy asked her to bring her female friends to Abuja by train to meet some of his friends in the know that she was not a pimp.

As a result of these experiences, the ‘Billionaire’ singer made it known that she was ditching him, and need a replacement immediately.

Although, it is not totally clear whether Teni was being flippant or serious in the video, she captioned it, “I need a new sugar daddyyyyyy”.