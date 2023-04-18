[Video]: Flavour, three daughters celebrate adopted son’s birthday

Nigerian singer, Flavour has shared a heartwarming video of him visiting his adopted son, Semah Weifur in celebration of his birthday today.

The video, which was posted on the singer’s Instagram page on Tuesday, depicts Semah getting a surprise visit from Flavour and his three daughters, who were all wearing their school uniforms.

Semah was seen interacting with the girls and the singer while holding them all tightly in his arms.

Flavour further wished the young champion a happy birthday and prayed for him, saying, “Happy Birthday, Son, More Life, and God’s Blessings.”