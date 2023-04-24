Video: Excitement as Tinubu returns to Nigeria

By Efosa Taiwo

Excitement and jubilation rent the air when President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu touched down at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe airport, Abuja.

Supporters in their numbers gathered to welcome the president-elect, and went whooping the moment Tinubu stepped out of the plane.

Shouts of ‘Jagaban’, ‘on your mandate’, ‘Mr. President’ could be heard in ebullient voices as Tinubu waves in acknowledgment of the rousing welcome.