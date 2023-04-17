The Nigerian aviation unions have embarked on a protest over what has been described as unpalatable working conditions and entitlements.

Video: Aviation unions protest over working conditions, entitlements



The Nigerian aviation unions have embarked on a protest over what has been described as unpalatable working conditions and entitlements. pic.twitter.com/2MSYMc0F7V April 17, 2023

Recall that aviation unions had, last Friday, announced that they would embark on a warning strike.

The unions involved in the demonstration include the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

Others are the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreation Services Employees.

The workers are demanding the approval and implementation of the condition of service (CoS), as agreed between them and the Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), the office of the head of civil service of the federation, and other agencies.

Others are the non-implementation of minimum wage consequential adjustments and arrears for the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) since 2019 and the planned demolition exercise of all the agency buildings in Lagos by the minister of aviation for an airport city project.

Meanwhile, in a memo signed by the leadership of the five unions, the workers said an indefinite strike would follow, should the two-day warning strike fails.