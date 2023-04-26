Video: Atiku pays condolence visit to Ihedioha over mother’s death

The former vice president of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the former deputy speaker of the House of Representative and former Imo governor, Emeka Ihedioha over the death of his mother, Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha.

Atiku pays condolence visit to Ihedioha over mother's death pic.twitter.com/hvvCBYmaob April 26, 2023

Background

Late Mrs Ihedioha was born to Okereke royal family in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

She got married in 1951 at the age 20 years to Bernard Ihedioha, who died in 1995.



The matriarch gave birth to 13 children, including former governor of the state, Mr Ihedioha, although five of them died later.

A holder of Standard Six and Teachers’ Grade II Certificates, the nonagenarian served as a teacher at Central Primary School, Mbutu, a community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.