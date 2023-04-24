Video: Allow me eat ‘Amala’, rest; see you tomorrow — Tinubu tells supporters

By Efosa Taiwo

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to his overwhelming supporters to allow him rest upon his return to the country.

Addressing elated Nigerians who had come to welcome him back to the country, Tinubu said that he would be taking some rest tonight, and will then see them all tomorrow (Tuesday).

The President-elect also said that after a long time, he will like to eat some Amala, a Yoruba delicacy.

Recall Tinubu arrived Nigeria on Monday to a rousing welcome from his supporters at the Abuja airport.

The former Lagos governor’s arrival follows a “break in Paris and London, to rest and plan for his transition programme ahead of the May 29, 2023 inauguration, after a very exhaustive campaign and election season,” Tunde Rahman, his media aide, said.