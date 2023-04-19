[Video] Adekunle Gold gifts Simi diamond necklace on her 35th birthday

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko popularly known as Adekunle Gold, has celebrated his wife, Simi, on her birthday.

The singer declared his undying love for his wife in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

AG Baby as he is fondly called expressed how grateful he is to God for meeting Simi ten years ago.

He shared pictures of his wife and an expensive necklace he gifted her saying,

“God bless the day I met you at Bogobiri 10 years ago. 10 years of being my magic. I’m grateful for you, for everything you do. Been through it all with you so as we start to dey chop life now, we go live it up to the fullest.

“ Orente mi, Ati lowo, Ati nile lori, Ati bimo, Alafia njoba ninu ile’wa, Aye wa dun bi oyin. 😇

Happy Birthday Girl of my youth.”