Victor Jimba: Pioneering excellence in real estate through Vijad

By Eneh John

Victor Jimba, a visionary entrepreneur and real estate consultant, has been instrumental in shaping the real estate landscape in Nigeria since founding Vijad Properties in 2018. With a background in health education from Tai Solarin University of Education, Victor explained, “I’ve leveraged my unique skillset to create a successful real estate company with a focus on customer satisfaction, professionalism, and investment opportunities.”

In a recent interview, Victor shared the accomplishments of Vijad Properties, a rapidly growing real estate investment company based in Lekki. “We have already sold over 200 units of land and homes since our inception,” he said. He further emphasized the company’s vision to become the real estate company of choice for investors and its mission to provide unparalleled professional service in Africa. “Our goal is to make a difference in the lives of our clients by helping them secure the best properties at the best price, under the safest terms,” Victor added.

Victor, a native of Ondo State and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, has received numerous accolades for his exceptional work in the real estate sector. He proudly stated, “I’ve been honored with the Highest Sales Icon of the Year awards from Silver Pacific Homes in 2021 and Alvin Grey Associates in 2022. I’ve also received the Silver Award in 2021 and the Richfield Lagos Award of Recognition in 2020.”

Furthermore, Victor discussed the company’s core values that set them apart from competitors. “We believe in dedication to service, client relationships, transparency, and accessibility. These values guide our actions and interactions with our clients and partners, ensuring the highest level of professionalism,” he said.

Currently, Vijad Properties is partnering with a construction firm to develop a residential project in Lekki Scheme 2 estate, Lagos. Victor explained, “We’re working on a project that consists of five semi-detached duplexes, further cementing our commitment to providing high-quality housing solutions to our clients. We strive to collaborate with like-minded partners to create exceptional living spaces that redefine modern living.”

As a real estate consultant, Victor has made it his life’s mission to empower clients with the knowledge and expertise they need to make informed decisions regarding property purchases or sales. “By prioritizing client interests and fostering long-term relationships,” he explained, “Vijad Properties has become a trusted name in the industry.”

Victor’s dedication to his craft, his clients, and his company has not gone unnoticed. He continues to be an influential figure in the Nigerian real estate sector, as demonstrated by his numerous awards and achievements. “Through Vijad Properties,” he said, “I aim to redefine the real estate landscape in Africa and beyond by offering exceptional service, investment opportunities, and a commitment to client satisfaction.”

As Vijad Properties continues to expand its footprint in Nigeria’s real estate market, Victor remains optimistic about the company’s future. He stated, “My leadership and vision will undoubtedly propel the company to even greater heights. My dedication to excellence, client satisfaction, and professional integrity will ensure that Vijad Properties remains a premier choice for investors, buyers, and sellers alike.”

With an unwavering commitment to his clients, passion for excellence, and a keen sense of business acumen, Victor Jimba continues to lead Vijad Properties to new milestones. As the company embarks on new projects and partnerships, it is evident that Victor’s leadership will continue to drive success and innovation in the real estate sector for years to come.

Eneh John writes from Lagos.