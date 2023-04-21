‘Verification tick gone; wahala!’, Tony Elumelu, Peter Okoye, others react

By Efosa Taiwo

Following the removal of the blue check from Twitter accounts of thousands of public figures, Nigerian entrepreneur, Tony Elumelu and singer, Peter Okoye have reacted to the disappearance of their verification badge.

Elon Musk had on Thursday followed through on his final date for the removal of the free Blue badge removal.

Public figures including Pope Francis, former president Donald Trump, singers Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo were among those affected.

In Nigeria, a number of celebrities, industry leaders and politicians including Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tony Elumelu, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Peter Obi were not spared either.

Reacting, Elumelu expressed shock waking up to see that his verification badge is gone.

Peter Okoye, fondly known as Mr. P, stressed the business ideology of the move from Twitter, saying “Elon Musk is a BUSINESS MAN Period!

Singer Chike, also affected by the policy, was bemused at the disappearance of his badge.

Woke up to see that my verification tick has disappeared.

Wahala! — Tony O. Elumelu, CFR (@TonyOElumelu) April 20, 2023

Where is my verified badge? — Chiké (@Officialchike) April 21, 2023