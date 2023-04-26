Varsity student allegedly drowns in swimming pool

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

A 200-level student of the Federal University, Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State was reportedly found dead at a swimming pool of a popular event centre at Otuoke.

It was learned that the body was found Tuesday night at the pool.

The deceased, identified as Bright Akhere, a student of the Department of Mathematics & Statistics Education was said to have gone with his friends for a swimming exercise but went missing.

It was further learned that his body was found the following evening by officials at the event centre.

An official of the institution who confirmed the story, but do not want his name on print because he was not authorized to speak, disclosed that the management of the institution has set up an investigation into the incident.

Contacted, Spokesman of the state police command, Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident.

He said: “On 25th April 2023, at about 2000 hours, the Command got a report that a corpse was found floating in a swimming pool at a popular event Center at Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government Area.

“A team of operatives visited the scene and evacuated the corpse to the mortuary for autopsy.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased Bright Akhere 21 years, a student from the Department of Mathematics in the Federal University Otuoke, was with his friends at the swimming pool the previous evening, 24th April and the friends left the pool at about 1700 hours. Police are on the trail of the friends who are now at large.

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the suspected drowning of the student.