Uzodimma receives PDP defectors, other parties’ faithful to APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) led by Governor Hope Uzodimma has received four House of Representative members who defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with over 3,000 of their followers into the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square, Owerri.

The lawmakers from the PDP which include: Hon. Bede Ekeh; Hon. Ikenna Elezieanya; Hon. Henry Nwawuba and a host of others individually and openly testified to the remarkable achievements of Governor Hope Uzodimma and promised to contribute their quota to the ongoing development in the State while collapsing all of their structures for the Governor especially as he pursues his second term bid.

According to Hon Bede Ekeh, Governor Uzodimma has shown capacity in the development of the state and as the major leader in the Southeast.

Speaking at the reception, Theodore Ekechi, National Commissioner at the North East Development Commission (NEDC), stated that Governor Uzodimma’s style of leadership has endeared opposition members who are joining the party in their numbers which was not possible under the previous leadership of the ruling Party.

Governor Hope Uzodimma in his address assured them that the All Progressive Congress (APC) is one.

According to the Governor, “There is no new member in APC and there is no old member in APC, we are one”.

The Governor called on all Imo sons and daughters irrespective of party affiliation to join hands together to create prosperity for Ndi Imo.