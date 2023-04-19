US-based woman bewails over ‘uncompleted’ house brother built for her in Nigeria

A Nigerian US-based woman has returned home only to meet an uncompleted building despite the huge amount of funds sent to her brother to complete the house.

In the video that has since gone viral, the lady could be seen weeping bitterly at the discovery of the uncompleted house.

She said she had been in America for over 40 years, working on different jobs and sending her paycheck to her brother, Obinna to help build a house for her in Nigeria.

The woman recounted how she had always helped Obinna and his family only to be repaid with disappointment that leaves her with nothing to fall back on.

She vowed to prosecute him to the full extent of the law regardless of familial ties.