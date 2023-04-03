[Updated] Popular ‘Zazu’ singer Portable granted bail

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Popular “Zazu Zeh” crooner, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, has been granted bail by a Magistrate Court, sitting in Ifo, Ifo local government area of Ogun State.

The Ogun State Police Command arraigned the hip hop singer on a three-count charge bothering on assault and theft of musical equipment.

But, Portable was granted bail by the presiding Magistrate of the of the court today ( Monday).

The controversial singer was granted bail of N300,000, with two sureties from his immediate family.

The Magistrate said Portable should fulfil the bail condition before leaving the court premises.

Recall that Portable was on Friday arrested by police operatives, after he had turned down series of invitations extended to him.

The singer’s travails began last week when he shared an Instagram live video claiming that some police personnel stormed his bar at Sango Ota at the request of an Internet fraudster (Yahoo Boy).

The video, which has since gone viral, sparked some outrage online, which prompted the Ogun State Police Command to invite the singer to their office.

However, Portable refused to show up after the 72-hour ultimatum given to him by the police to turn himself in.

On Saturday, Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi said portable has more than six charges to attend to, apart from resisting arrest and injuring a policeman.

“He will be charged to court for beating up a guy in Ota, who filed a petition to CP Ogun,” Adejobi tweeted.

“There are many pending cases of assaults on people and attacks, and he will be investigated because people have complained against him”.

“So, there is no sentiment in law, let him appear in court, and allow the judge to listen to the charges against him. He has no constitutional immunity anyway.”

The singer argued that his arrest was “unwarranted,” adding that he makes his money “legitimately.”

The 29-year-old also referred to himself as “a federal government liability”.