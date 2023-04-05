Update: Two speakers move to hold plenary in Plateau Assembly, Police intervene

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

There was tension this morning around the premises of the Plateau State House of Assembly, as the State Command of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies took charge and sealed off the complex.

Recall that there is a renewed power tussle between two members of the Assembly, who are laying claim to the Speakership seat.

Yakubu Sanda had been recognised as the Speaker until Monday, when a high court in the state declared that the hitherto impeached Speaker, Abok Ayuba, is the authentic Speaker of the House having been illegally removed from office.

On Tuesday, Ayuba held a plenary with some of the members as the Sanda faction obtained a stay of execution order and also appealed against the Monday reinstatement of Ayuba.

Early in this (Wednesday) morning, the two speakers were billed to hold a plenary, thereby raising tension.

But the security agents intervened, with about 15 security vehicles deployed and stationed in strategic locations around the vicinity of the Assembly, while security personnel in uniform and mufti patrolled the area.

Vehicles were diverted from the entire area to other routes, as supporters of the two camps, who were preparing to occupy the House, could not do so.

The state Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, held a meeting with Ayuba and some members of the House this morning.

At the time of this report, there has been no plenary held by any of the two speakers.

Stay with for updates as the matter unfolds.