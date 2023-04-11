Up and coming singer, Uzama releases ‘Elon Musk’

Crown Uzama, professionally known as Shallipopi, Plutomaniapopi, Biggestdripinafrica or Evian, is a Nigerian artist from Benin City, Edo State.

Uzama is making waves with his new single “Elon Musk”, which has gone viral on music platforms and social media.

The 20 year old from Benin City, Edo State Nigeria is gaining recognition for his unique lyrical style and catchy slang “Pluto”. His fanbase, known as “Plutomaniac Citizens”, are quickly growing in numbers.

Uzama is not only an artist but also an entrepreneur, having founded his own record label and production company. He is a rising star of Nigerian music and is one to watch in the coming years.

