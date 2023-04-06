Untold story of terror attack on villagers in Ebonyi community

…we want Ebonyi Government to set up a Commission of Inquiry

By Peter Okutu,Abakaliki

The ugly incident that occurred in Ndiefi-Ishieke village of Mbeke community in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, is still causing lots of ripples within the affected community.

While some believe that it has nothing to do with the kindred dichotomy between the Igbogima and Umuera clans of Izzi extraction, others have refused to relate it to issues bordering on the sharing of any communal land in the Area.

Rather, Edeh and Nwebonyi Alieze’s families of Ndiefi-Ishieke village of Mbeke community have raised the alarm that the development was borne out of greed by some stakeholders of his village to forcefully encroach and takeover their family land without recourse to constituted laws of the land.

Recall that last week, hoodlums numbering over 20 stormed the affected village, shot into the air and carried out massive destruction of buildings belonging to members of the community.

In a statement titled “TRUE STORY OF THE INCIDENT OF TERROR ATTACK BY HOODLUMS OCCURRED AT NDIEFI ISHIEKE VILLAGE OF MBEKE COMMUNITY IN EBONYI LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA” on behalf of Edeh and Nwebonyi Alieze’s families, Mr Chukwuma Cletus Edeh alleged that one Benjamin Nwoba was the direct mastermind of the dastardly act.

He alleged that the said Nwoba and his cohorts were responsible for the disruption of his brother’s burial arrangement and the attack on the innocent villagers of the Mbeke community of the State.

But in a swift reaction, Dr Benjamin Nwoba described the allegations against him as wicked, non-existent and preposterous.

“The allegations against me are all false. The land is communal land. They are using Governor-elects’ name to cause problems. Everything said about me is a lie. It is not true. He and his cohorts are the ones causing the problem. You can go there and do more investigations.”

According to Edeh: “It all started in the year 2018 when the village leadership of Ndiefi Ishieke led by Mr Amaechi Okokpa decided to expand the local market in the village. The village head and his executives encroached into our family land i.e Edeh’s family land without consultation.

“Surprising to us, we observed that the village leadership abandoned the portion marked from our family land for the market expansion and further encroached into another family land. It was on this note that my family, Edeh’s Family and Nwebonyi Alieze’s family whose family was equally affected decided to take that matter to customary court at Ugbodo.

“Customary court visited the land and placed stop work order on the land pending determination of the matter but Mr Benjamin Nwoba who is a major stakeholder and very influential individual in the village announced in the village square that villagers should disregard the court order.

“Consequently, upon this action, my family reported the matter to the Izzi Clan Traditional Ruler forum. It was on record that eleven traditional rulers including the chairman of the council visited the village on June 8, 2021.

“His royal highness Eze Francis Oketa and others after thorough investigation and findings, the traditional rulers resolved and ruled that the land in dispute belong to Edeh’s family and that villagers are guilty of trespassing into a family land in the name of market expansion.

“The several attacks in the village caused a security breach which led to the visit to the village on 27/12/2012 by the current Local Government Chairman, Prince Chinedu Uburu and the leadership of Oha-Izhi, which is the highest decision-making body in Izhi land. To bring peace to the village, the leadership of the village led by notorious Sunday Eze was dissolved and a peace committee headed by Amaechi Okokpa was inaugurated to mid-wife a peace process.”

Continuing, “These group mobilized their member to stop a burial arrangement of my bother scheduled for March 31, 2023 in the village. Benjamin Nwoba and the cohorts fabricated lies, rushed to State Police Headquarters demanding for police detail to stop or disorganize the burial. Police with their high sense of intelligence invited both parties for interview and interrogation.

“After intensive interview, it was clear that the claim of Mr. Benjamin Nwoba was untrue. The police therefore directed that they should go to court to secure an injunction because police do not give injunction. Benjamin and his group were unsatisfied evidenced by their body language.

“The assistant commissioner of police then directed that they must write undertaken to be of good conduct and not to foment trouble in the village during the burial. Surprisingly to us, two of Benjamin cult members namely Sunday Eze and Uchenna Igboke escaped from the police and Benjamin was detained until the following day. Upon release of Mr. Benjamin, he pressured the police authority to effect my arrest, but the police refused. Because they could not achieve their plan with the police, they mobilized an attack to the burial venue on the way-keep night, but the villagers dispersed the hoodlum.

“Mr. Benjamin and his cohorts having discovered that all their plan to stop the burial has failed mobilized armed thugs numbering about twenty on five motorcycle and attack the burial venue in the night of March 31, 2023 about 12.45 pm and few people at the burial venue took to their heels.

“I pray not to experience such night in my lifetime. I escaped into the bush in that night from where I rushed down to police station at ugbodo to report the incident. I and my family are currently living in fear of attacks all days

“I appeal to the media/press to bring this ugly incident to the attention of our amiable Executive Governor to put up a commission of enquiry to investigate this matter of Ndiefi Village of Mbeke Community in Ebonyi Local Government in other to forestall peace and bring the culprit to book as I cannot predict their next plan of action.”

Meantime, the Executive Chairman of Ebonyi Local Government Area, Barr Prince Chinedu Uburu, has called on the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the attack on Ndiefi-Ishieke village.

Uburu, who made the call while briefing journalists shortly after he visited the area in the company of some heads of security operatives, condemned the unwarranted attack on the people of the community.

The council boss, who described the attacks as “ungodly”, ”barbaric” and “unacceptable”, explained that the development deserves serious action in order to forestall a reoccurrence.

He appealed for calm and called on the affected village to support government efforts geared towards bringing lasting peace to the affected community.