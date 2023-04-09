Unprofessionalism: Police condemn indiscipline of officers in viral video

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The NPF has condemned the unprofessionalism and acts of indiscipline displayed by the policemen caught in the video that is trending.

In the video, some policemen are seen firing shots to rub the ego and hype a musician in Kano city recently.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “The policemen have been identified and arrested”.

“They will be brought to the Force Headquarters for interview and necessary disciplinary action.

“Such an act is unpolice and can not be condoned in any way.

“So, we appreciate the concern of well-meaning Nigerians and groups who have forwarded the video to us for our attention and action.

“We will continue to adopt and embrace innovations and ideas that can propel productive turnarounds in the Police.”