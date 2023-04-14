Unprofessional conduct: Police dismiss 3 officers

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja— Following findings and complaints in the widely circulated video evidence of April 7, 2023 on social media of high-handedness, unprofessional conduct, and misuse of firearms against three policemen from Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 1, Kano, the Policemen have been dismissed from the force.

Their dismissal was effected after “a follow-up orderly room trial of the affected policemen by the Force Provost Marshal, for the offences of discreditable conduct to wit misuse of firearms, abuse of power, gross indiscipline and wastage of live ammunition.”

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said: “The trio, Inspector Dahiru Shuaibu, Sergeant Abdullahi Badamasi, and Sergeant Isah Danladi were attached to a musician in Kano on escort duties. In the course of their duty on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Kahutu Village, Katsina State, they committed the infractions.

“The officers repeatedly fired shots from their official firearms into the air despite police policy against firing in the air, standard operating procedure and relevant Force Orders; and disregarding the possible risk to the crowd at the location which included children.

“The act was not only criminal and unprofessional but also embarrassing to the force and the nation at large.

“The Nigeria Police Force, hereby, warms all officers to ensure they carry out their duties in line with the extant laws to avoid running foul of its provisions and attracting attendant sanctions.

“Supervising officers have also been tasked to ensure continuous and detailed lectures of their men to ensure they are well acquainted with all necessary standard operating procedures.”