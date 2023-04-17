‘Unfortunate’, Buhari, Chadian President react to Sudan’s crisis

By Biodun Busari

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Chadian counterpart, Gen Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno have reacted to the war that broke out in Sudan between the army and paramilitary group as “unfortunate.”

The two African leaders met in Saudi Arabia calling on the neighbouring nations and the international community to intervene.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Buhari’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Monday.

Vanguard reported a Saudi passenger plane caught fire on Saturday as the army and paramilitaries engaged in a war in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, the crisis that has claimed scores of lives.

Shehu wrote, “President Muhammadu Buhari says the ongoing fight, which erupted in the Sudanese capital between the military and powerful para-military, Rapid Support Forces, RSF, is unwelcome.

“Speaking during a visit to him by the Transitional President of Chad, Gene Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, President Buhari described the fighting that claimed tens of lives as unfortunate.”

“The two leaders reviewed the unfortunate situation and called on all neighbouring countries and the international community to prevail on the warring sides to stop fighting and negotiate,” he said.

“The situation in Sudan is unfortunate,” Shehu quoted Buhari, adding that he commended Itno over “his efforts to see a calming down, and for them to live peacefully. But, you have to keep trying.”

Condemning the incident, the Chadian leader said, “Unfortunately, if not arrested, it will have serious repercussions on neighbouring countries.”