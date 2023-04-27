UN to establish Centre for Research and Banditry Study in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Government says it is partnering with the United Nations (UN) to establish a

“Centre for Research and Banditry Study” in Katsina State.

The security research centre is said to be part of efforts to end t)the security challenges bedeviling the state.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s Special Adviser on Security Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Katsina disclosed this during an interactive session with some journalists on Thursday.

“We are going to establish a Centre for the Research and Study on Banditry. The centre is already in process and we are doing this in partnership with some research fellows and the United Nations for the establishment of the centre,” the Security Adviser said.

He also noted that the state government is in collaboration with the European Union (EU), United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) for peace building on the subject-matter.

According to Katsina, the development partners are already assisting the government in building citizens capacity in the areas of security management, equipment and monitoring across the state.

He further revealed that the international agencies have so far trained security personnel and traditional leaders across the state on community mobilisation and security information gathering to tame the menace of banditry in the state.

In the same vein, Katsina said the international partners are also under-studying the Katsina concept of security management so as to promote it in other northern states to assist in taming the security challenges faced in the region.

The Katsina Security Adviser expressed confidence that if the security measures adopted by the Katsina State Government are replicated by neighbouring states of Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto, the security challenges experienced in the area would be adequately dealt with.