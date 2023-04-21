UN chief appeals to warring parties in Sudan to ceasefire

UN Secretary-General António Guterres

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday appealed to warring parties in Sudan to observe a ceasefire for at least three days.

He said the ceasefire would enable civilians trapped in conflict zones to seek medical treatment, food and other essential supplies.

Guterres made the call at a virtual meeting on the crisis, convened by the Africa Union (AU) to silence the guns during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, marking the end of Ramadan,

Briefing newsmen at the UN headquarters in New York after the meeting, the UN chief said the ceasefire must be the first step in providing respite from the fighting.

It would pave the way for a permanent ceasefire, he added.

The AU meeting brought together the UN, the League of Arab States, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

IGAD is an East African trade bloc comprising eight member countries in the Horn of Africa, Nile Valley and the African Great Lakes.

The meeting also brought together countries committed to bringing an end to hostilities in Sudan where two rival military factions had been battling for power for supremacy for nearly a week.

Hundreds, including women and children have been killed in the conflict.

Attacks and looting have hampered plans by humanitarians to carry out lifesaving operations in the area.

Guterres said the cessation of hostilities must be followed by serious dialogue, allowing for successful transition, starting with the appointment of a civilian government.

He condemned the targeting of humanitarian workers and assets, and reminded the parties of their international obligations, including ensuring the safety and security of aid workers.

“I am also extremely worried about the situation of UN personnel, many of whom are trapped in their homes in areas of active conflict. We are doing everything in our power to support them,’’ he said.

Clashes erupted on Saturday between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, who are at odds over the return to civilian rule in Sudan.

Most of the fighting has been in the capital, where residents have been trapped in their homes for days.

Thousands have fled the city, though evacuation has become increasingly difficult.

Humanitarians warn that people are running out of food, fuel and other vital supplies, and many urgently need medical care.