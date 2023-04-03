Ukubeyinje Congratulates Governor-elect Oborevwori Onyeme

…says victory was divinely ordained

Former House of Assembly member and former Delta State Executive Council member, representing Warri North Local government Area of Delta State, Hon Barr Misan Ukubeyinje has heartily congratulated Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and his Deputy Governor-Elect, Sir Monday Onyeme for their resounding victory at the polls and the eventual collection of certificate of return.

Reacting to the collection of the certificate of return recently, Ukubeyinje in a statement personally signed by him described the election victory as a testament of the acceptability of PDP and their Candidacy in the state, and reward of hard work by the campaign management council, party leaders, all party faithful, volunteer groups and Deltans in general.

“We use this opportunity to appreciate His Excellency Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa the

Executive Governor of Delta State for his dexterity and great effort, Dr. Emmanual

Uduaghan, the immediate Past Governor of Delta State for his unifying and peace

building skills all through the electioneering process which immensely aided the party to

victory, the commitment, sacrifice in time, cash and experience of eminent leaders of Warri North PDP in coasting the party to an overwhelming victory in the Governorship and House

of Assembly Elections.

Ukubeyinje, who is the Coordinator PDP Campaign Council, Wari North LGA

also congratulate Hon. Fred Martins for his victory as Member elect of Delta State House of Assembly representing Warri North and all Victorious members elect of PDP in the State.

We Salute Hon, Michael Diden our Senatorial Candidate, who we believe will surely reclaim his mandate, Chief Otimeyin Adams, Hon. Godwin Ebosa, Chief Lucky Tiemo, Alhaji Omoko, Bishop Sunny Jero, Chief solomon Arenyeka, Dr. lsaac Wilkie, the L G A Party Chairman, Dr Joel Bisina, Evan. Tony Aderejo, Mr. John Okoroloko, Hon. Barr. Richard Omare, Barr. Chris Ojeke, Hon. Sunny Abilo, Hon. Solomon Mikie, Chief Omolubi Newumi, Hon. Irene Imilar, Mrs. Florence Alatan, Hon. Spencer Okpoye, Hon Toju Ighonmieyetan, Nicolas Efele just to mention a few.

He then thanked all LGA party and Ward Party Exco members, the Head and

members of Ward Campaign Committees, youths, women, Elders and all party faithfuls that contributed in no small measure to the victory of the party at the polls, insisting it is his firm believe that the MORE AGENDA will be realised when Governor Elect Rt. Hon. Chief Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration comes into full swing calling on oppositions to join hands to take development of Delta State to the next level” the statement read.