UK Immigration: Peter Obi breaks silence over alleged detention  

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has finally broken silence over his alleged detention by the Immigration officials in the United Kingdom.

In a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, Obi said, “Sometimes as humans, we make mistakes but I will never knowingly break any law,”

The Labour Party presidential candidate said he will never “knowingly break the law” and that he is committed to challenging the 25 February election outcome.

Although Obi did not make reference to his arrest and subsequent detention by UK immigration officials at Heathrow Airport a fortnight ago, this is the first time he would speak out since the incident occurred.

Obi added that he is not “afraid of the lies and propaganda” against his person.

“They are part of the journey to a New Nigeria,” he said.

Recall that Obi was on 7 April (Good Friday) intercepted by immigration officials at Heathrow airport and detained.

The reason for his arrest has remained unknown till date as the UK authorities declined comment on the matter.

But, Labour Party claimed it was for alleged impersonation.

A statement issued by the Head, Obi-Datti Media, Diran Onifade, on the matter said, “He was questioned for a long time and it was very strange for a man who lived for over a decade in that country.”

The statement did not, however, contain details of Obi’s arrest and his subsequent release before returning to the country.

In his tweets on Tuesday, Obi re-emphasised his commitment to challenging the outcome of the 25 February election, urging supporters to remain calm and steadfast in the journey to reclaiming their mandate of a New Nigeria.

“I will never give up on this journey until victory is achieved,” he said.

Obi noted that he never anticipated the journey of a “New Nigeria” to be a smooth ride and that the forces, who had over the years lived off the old order, are bound to fight back, as is being experienced now.

He said: “If they come at us through land, air and sea, we will respond to them through land, air and sea but we will remain law-abiding and will never give up on the nation.

“We are on the right path and we will remain committed to the course,” he said.

The former governor of Anambra reiterated his commitment to building a Nigeria that will be beneficial to every Nigerian.

Obi said the struggle to reclaim this mandate (alleged victory at the poll) is not about him but about millions of Nigerians who placed their trust in him through their votes.

The LP presidential flag-bearer said the millions of Nigerians who voted for him did not just cast their votes but, they invested their hopes in him and they deserve justice, adding, “So, we must stay the course.”