UK court jails robbers who attacked Rashford, Alexander-Arnold’s brothers

By Biodun Busari

Three armed robbers who attacked the brothers of Premier League football stars, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold have been jailed.

Tyler Alexander-Arnold and Dane Rashford were in Little Rock Caribbean Cafe in Moss Side, Manchester, in January 2019 when the gang burst in and raided them, BBC said.

Talleko Lemonious, 28, Tariq Dervan, 22, and Romario Harmer, 21, were convicted of five counts of robbery and jailed at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court.

Stephen McNally, prosecuting, told the court the victims had been having breakfast with three other friends at the cafe before intending to drive to Brighton to watch a Liverpool football match.

The court heard the men, who were armed with a gun, machete and baseball bat, burst in shouting “get your watches off” as cafe staff fled in terror.

Tyler Alexander-Arnold was forced to hand over the keys to his £70,000 Range Rover during the raid.

Also, Dane Rashford had a sawn-off shotgun pointed at his face and his £22,000 Rolex Daytona watch snatched by the trio of masked robbers.

BBC reported on Thursday, that both men were struck to the head with the bat and needed stitches after the raid, the court heard.

The robbers fled in the Range Rover but it was fitted with a tracker and the three assailants were arrested by police an hour later at a house about two miles away in Fallowfield, South Manchester.

At the house, police found items stolen in the robbery, including watches and wallets, along with ski masks while the sawn-off shotgun was found hidden in a nearby bush which had Harmer’s DNA on.

Passing sentence, Mr Recorder Peter Horgan said this was “clearly a brazen and planned robbery in broad daylight”.

Dervan, of Staffordshire, was jailed for five-and-a-half years while Harmer, of Old Trafford, Manchester, was sentenced to four years.

Lemonious, of Wythenshawe, who was also sentenced for possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition linked to an unrelated crime, was jailed for 18 years.