UI begins special window to admit POST-UTME candidates for Open Distance Learning

Front Gate of University of Ibadan (UI), Ibadan.

By Adeola Badru

The University of Ibadan (UI), has opened a special window for the institution’s POST-UTME candidates who are qualified but could not gain admission to study the Face-to-Face Mode of Studies, due to limited admission quota and highly competitive admission process.

The institution said interested candidates would be required to effect a change in their mode of studies on the Mode of Study Application Portal of the University https://modeofstudy.ui.edu.ng to ODeL.

A statement signed by the outgoing Registrar of the institution, Olubunmi Faluyi, and made available to Vanguard, yesterday, noted that the premier university is focused on expanding frontiers of learning through ICT-enabled borderless education, adding that the school has set in place seamless mobile classroom with specialised video-conferencing tools that can accommodate thousands of students at the same time to bridge the gap of space, with the compliment of course materials and supplement of interactive sessions with the course lecturers

According to the statement, students in the ODeL Mode of Studies like their counterparts in the physical classroom mode are exposed to the same curriculum by the same university lecturers, saying UI ODeL students would sit for the same examinations, obtain the same UI certificates and also eligible for mobilization for NYSC scheme.

The statement said: “Statutory requirement to study in the University of Ibadan is 5 or 6 “ O Level credits in relevant WAEC/NECO subjects in one or two sitting(s) respectively. Direct Entry and Fast Track is open to candidates with distinctions or upper credits in A’ Levels, NCE, OND, HND, Degrees from recognised institutions in relevant subject areas and work experience.”

“Candidates who could not sit for the JAMB Examination, but have interest to study at the premier university can seize this opportunity to also apply and be admitted to study at the University via the flexible Open Distance and eLearning (ODeL) mode.”

“The undergraduate academic programmes that students can study via ODeL in the University of Ibadan are BNS Nursing, B.Sc Computer Science, B.Sc Statistics, BSW. Social Work, B.Sc Sociology, B.Sc Psychology, B.Sc Political Science, B.Sc Economics, B.A. Communications and Language Arts, B.A. English, B.A. Philosophy and Public Affairs, B.A. History and Diplomatic Studies, B.Ed Adult Education, B.Ed Guidance and Counselling, B.Ed Educational Management, BLIS. Library and Information Studies.”

“Candidates who desire to study at the Distance Learning Centre of the University for the 2022/2023 Academic Session should apply on the University Portal https://modeofstudy.ui.edu.ng, or send WhatsApp messages to 07041865090 or call +2348104812619, +2349039287758.”