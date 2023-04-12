Ugochinyere files contempt of Court proceedings against Imo CP

House of Representatives member-elect, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has filed contempt of court charges against Imo State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Ahmed Barde, over alleged constant harassment and disobedience to a court orders.

Recall that an Abuja High Court had earlier in the year granted an order restraining the Imo State governor, the Nigeria Police Force, Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police Imo State, and the State Security Service from inviting, investigating, arresting or detaining Ugochinyere, who is also the spokesperson Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

However, in violation of the clear and mandatory order of the Court, the Commissioner of Police caused an illegal letter, which has now been quashed by the Court, to be issued inviting Ugochinyere for investigation.

But, in a swift reaction to the action of the Police and to uphold the principles of the rule of law for which he has always stood firm, Ugochinyere applied to the Court to issue Forms 48 and 49 which are the forms for commencement of committal proceedings for contempt of Court.

The Court while agreeing with Ugochinyere, ordered that the Forms against the Commissioner of Police, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin), Ukachi Opara, be served on them through substituted means by delivering them to the Legal Department, or any officer or staff of the Nigeria Police Force at its headquarters, Louis Edet House in Abuja.

By this order of the Court, the CP is expected to appear in court on April 14, 2023 to explain to the Court why he should not be sent to prison for three months for violating the order of the Court.