Ughelli youths lambast major marketers selling fuel at N235, N250 per liter

….Plans mass protest if they don’t sell like other marketers at N189, N205

By Etop Ekanem

The youths in Ughelli community and its environs, Ughelli North local government area of Delta state have lambasted the major oil marketers selling fuel at N235 to N250 to reduce their prices to what others are selling.

The youths had also threatened mass protest against those major oil marketers if they insist to sell fuel like other of their counterparts at N189 and N200 per liter.

One of the youths who spoke to newsmen at one of the new generation filling stations along Ekiugbo-Ughelli road, Mr. Emma Eferakporhie said most of the filling stations in Ughelli are making life unbearable for the people.

Eferakporhie said he is using this opportunity to appeal to NNPC, state government, security agencies and other appropriate authorities to intervene and ensure price of fuel is uniform, with moderate price for buyers.

He condemned those major oil marketers who change their pump price to N189 to N200 per liter when they know that inspection or tax-force team will visit their filling station, and then turn to old price of N235 to N250 per litre when the inspection team has left.