Uganda evacuates 208 nationals from Sudan

Uganda has evacuated over 200 of its nationals and six foreigners from Sudan, putting them on buses travelling via Ethiopia, its ambassador to Khartoum said Monday.

Foreign nations have been rushing to get their citizens out of Sudan as fighting between forces loyal to two rival generals rages into a second week.

“We finally evacuated 208 Ugandans by buses from Khartoum through Ethiopia. Onboard are 110 men including male children and 98 are women including female children,” Uganda’s ambassador to Khartoum, Rashid Ssemuddu, told AFP.

“Among the evacuees are diplomats, students and Ugandans who have been doing private work in Sudan,” he said.

His office said the evacuees left Sudan’s capital Khartoum on four buses on Sunday, travelling hundreds of kilometres (miles) through Ethiopia before arriving in the Ugandan city of Entebbe.

In addition to the Ugandan nationals, the evacuees also included two Sudanese citizens, three Tanzanians and a Zimbabwean married to a Ugandan.

The ambassador’s office said there were an estimated 300 Ugandans in Khartoum at the time the fighting broke out.

“A comprehensive assessment of persons who are still in Sudan will be made and communication about their status released,” it said.

At least 427 people have been killed and more than 3,700 wounded in the fighting, according to UN agencies.