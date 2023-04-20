UEL: Sevilla vs Man United; team news, head-to-head

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Sevilla could end Manchester United’s Europa League dreams as the Spanish team host Erik ten Hag’s men at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on April 20.

The home side handed themselves the advantage when they came back to draw 2-2 at Old Trafford in the first leg last Thursday.

Team news

Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw will be available to play although Raphael Varane Alejandro Garnacho and Lisandro Martinez are still out.

Bruno Fernandes will also be unavailable for United following the yellow cad he conceded in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Sevilla right-back Gonzalo Montiel will also miss the Thursday clash due to suspension, he’s been a key player for the club.

Joan Jordan is also expected to be absent for the Palanganas Nervionenses.

Head-to-head

Two of their last five meetings have seen Sevilla come out victorious and led to three draws with United achieving zero wins.

13/02/2018: Sevilla 0-0 Manchester United

21/02/2018: Sevilla 0-0 Manchester United

13/03/2018: Manchester United 1-2 Sevilla

16/08/2020: Sevilla 2-1 Mancehster United

13/04/2023: Manchester United 2-2 Sevilla