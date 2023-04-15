Uduaghan, Oritsejafor, Reyenieju others present as Emami meets with Olu of Warri

Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III

It was gathered the closed-door meeting was held between 4 pm and 8:20 pm yesterday with Emami arriving at the palace in the company of Chief Omamuli.

Recall that The Olu of Warri had invited Chief Emami to a meeting after performing a traditional rite at Ogbowuru hall in Ode – Itsekiri.

In his remark, Emami thanked the large gathering of the crowd waiting at the palace gate at the end of the meeting, disclosing that The Olu of Warri, has invited members of the Ologbotsere family to a meeting at the Olu Palace on Sunday.