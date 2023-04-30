U-17 AFCON: South Sudan disqualfied for age cheating

2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON): South Sudan U-17 national football team [PHOTO: SSFA]

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has kicked South Sudan out of the U-17 Nations Cup holding in Algeria over age falsification after five players in the Bright Star Juniors squad failed the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) tests.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) had recently amended regulations regarding MRI.

The part that indicates that the entire team will be disqualified if one player fails the MRI test has been amended and the law now states that the team will be disqualified if four or more players fail the test.

The South Sudan Football in a statement reagrding the development said: “South Sudan U17 National team Disqualified from AFCON U17 Algeria 2023 Due to Non-Eligibility of Five (5) Players After MRI Test.

“The South Sudan Football Association regrets to announce that our team has been disqualified from the AFCON U17 Algeria 2023 due to the non-eligibility of five (5) players after the MRI test.”

South Sudan were in Group C with Cameroon, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

The top four teams from the tournament will fly Africa’s flag at the World Cup.