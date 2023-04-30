U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets begin campaign on winning note

Favour Daniel was the difference on the day as the Golden Eaglets started their campaign at the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory against Zambia.

The Golden Eaglets took the game to the Zambians from the get-go but were denied on multiple occasions by an impressive Shedrack Kalyati.

The Zambians, on their part, were nervous at the start of the game before settling in and launching attacks at the Eaglets defense.

The first half, however, ended goalless despite several chances falling to the lads from Nigeria.

The second half picked off from where the first half ended with Nduka Ugbade’s side firing on all cylinders.

The breakthrough came 14 minutes from time when Daniel latched on to a loose ball to drive home the long-sought-after lead for the Eaglets.

The Eaglets will now face Morocco in their next game in the competition at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui on Wednesday.