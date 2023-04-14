Two-yr-old stolen in Rivers, sold at Asaba to traffickers from Imo

IGP Alkali Usman

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

Police are in search of missing Jasper Friday, a two-year-old boy stolen by one Mercy at Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, and sold in Asaba, Delta State, to a child trafficking syndicate from Imo State.

Superintendent Grace Iringe-koko, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Rivers Command, announced the development on Friday in Port Harcourt.

She said three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, with two other stolen children rescued in ongoing investigations.

The PPRO narrated that, “Following up on a complaint by Ms. Precious Friday (mother of Jasper) of Ubima that her child was missing, the Commissioner of Police Monitoring Unit have arrested one Mercy Enyindah said to have visited the complainant’s home shortly before disappearance of the child.

“Mercy Enyindah confessed to have stolen the child and two other children, along with her accomplice, one Amaka Ewuzie, between February 16 and March.

“Her confession led to the arrest of one Chialuka Iheanacho and her husband, Chukwuma Iheanacho, in Delta State.

“Other members of the gang, said to be in Imo State, are still being trailed.

“While some of the rescued children have been reunited with their parents, efforts are ongoing to rescue Jasper Friday, aged two; sold at Asaba.”