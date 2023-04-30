Two Rev fathers kidnapped in Delta



By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Two Catholic priests, Reverend Father Chochos Kunav and his colleague Rev Father Raphael Ogigba have been kidnapped in AgbaroOtor area , near Warri ,Delta state.



They were whisked away on the AgbaroOtor road on Saturday night while on their way apparently to Ughelli or Warri.



A statement on the issue by Very Rev Father Okereke Kizito said one of the hostages , Father Chochos works in Ibadan and was on a visit to his colleague of the Catholic diocese of Warri.



They both later went to see another priest around AgbaroOtor and on their way back they were abducted .





The statement called for prayers for the safe release of the priests.



“We ask for intense prayers for quick and safe release. May Jesus the high priest and the good Shepherd take care of his priests and may our mother thrice admirable Queen and victress of schoenstatt intercede for them “.





A text message to the Delta state police spokesman on the incident, DSP Bright Edafe had not been responded to at press time.