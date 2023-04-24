Two more Chibok schoolgirls rescued from Sambisa forest

…one soldier killed in Pulka

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Two more Chibok schoolgirls who had remained in captivity were rescued last Sunday following massive troops operations in some parts of Sambisa forest.

A reliable security officer at the 7 Div, Maimalari Cantonment who is not authorized to talk to the press confirmed the development to our Correspondent on Monday evening.

This is even as the Nigerian troops of 21 Armored Brigade Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) Bama, have repelled an attack of the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists on the outskirts of the town in Borno.

It was gathered that the terrorists stormed the town from the Sambisa axis through Yarimari Gana in the early hours of Sunday morning, April 24 2023, at about 0200 hours in an attempt to cause havoc.

Likewise, suspected members of ISWAP also carried out another attack on a military outpost in Pulka village of Gwoza local government area of Borno state, in which, a soldier paid the supreme price in the attack.

Meanwhile, an officer (name withheld) at the Maimalari Cantonment said “the Chibok schoolgirls- escapees were identified as Hauwa Mutah and Esther Markus.

“One hails from Chibok and the other one from Dzilang village,” he said.

This according to findings has reduced the number of Chibok schoolgirls in captivity from 98 to 96.