Two aides killed, 3 policemen hospitalised as kidnappers pick SAN in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Unidentified gunmen have killed two aides and kidnapped their boss, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, in Port Harcourt.

The furious kidnappers also shot three of the police escorts attached to the respected legal luminary.

It was gathered that the three policemen who sustained various degrees of injuries in the attack have been hospitalized.

A source, privy to the development disclosed that the kidnappers came in military camouflage and carried out the act around 3 pm, yesterday.

The source said the abductors had trailed the SAN and his escorts from a distant place, but that they launched their attack around the Obiri-Ikwerre interchange in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The source said a personal aide and driver to the SAN were shot and killed in the incident and that the policemen escorting them only sustained injuries.

It said the kidnappers had shot at the tyre of the police van carrying the policemen and the driver of the van had lost control.

The source said the car somersaulted after the driver lost control of the steering following the sudden deflation of the car tyre.

It said: “This afternoon, kidnappers kidnapped a senior lawyer around the Obiri-Ikwerre interchange. The criminal shot at a police van escorting the SAN.

“The killed the driver of the lawyer and another of his aide. They kidnapped the man and ran off. Three policemen that were with them in another van had accident because the criminals shot their tyre before going for their target.”

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the kidnap.

She noted that no policemen died in the incident rather that the hoodlums killed aides to the kidnap victim.

Iringe-Koko said the police escort sustained injuries and that they have been hospitalized.

She said the Commissioner of Police in the state has made adequate police mobilisation to ensure unconditional release of the kidnap victim.