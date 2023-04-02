Tuchel demands more from Bayern despite win

New Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel played down the need for euphoria despite his team’s 4-2 victory over Bundesliga title rivals and former team Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The German tactician said, after the match, that there was room for improvement.

Tuchel staged a comeback to the Bundesliga to take over at Bayern after Julian Nagelsmann was ‘shockingly’ sacked despite being second in the league and in the last eight of the Champions League.

The win shoot Bayern back to top spot on 55 points, leaving Dortmund two points behind in second place with eight games remaining.

“There’s still room for improvement,” Tuchel, who coached Dortmund from 2015-17 but left on bad terms, told reporters.

“No one should be too euphoric. We are proud of the team and they can be satisfied but there’s work ahead of us.”

Bayern scored three times in the opening 23 minutes to kill off the game early but squandered a bagful of chances in the second half and let in two late goals.

“We gained in confidence with the first goal and led 3-0 early. I would have wished that we were more dominant after that but it was not like that,” Tuchel said.

“After the 4-0 I would have wished more dominance, fewer mistakes. We had a lot of clear chances and should have led with a higher score.”