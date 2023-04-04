Trump’s trial: Few journalists allowed in courtroom as cameras barred

By Biodun Busari

Former US President Donald Trump will appear before Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, New York on Tuesday to face criminal charges.

Trump’s arraignment is historic as first and only a few journalists will be allowed in the courtroom, while cameras are prohibited in the hearing scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET.

CBS reported that journalists camped out outside courthouse since there will be a limited number of them allowed in the courtroom.

Reporters and other members of the news media have been lined up outside the courthouse at 100 Centre St. overnight.

There will be no video cameras allowed in the court, just five still photographers, CBS said.

The charges were handed down in an indictment by a grand jury conducting an investigation related to a payment made on Trump’s behalf to an adult film star in 2016 in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair, which Trump has denied.

The specific charges remain under seal. A judge ruled overnight that no video will be allowed in the courtroom.