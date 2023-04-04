Trump indictment: Read full text of the court document here

Former US president, Donald Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

The indictment lays out 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to the former president’s alleged role in hush money payments to two women during his 2016 campaign.

“Donald J. Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

Click here for full text of court document

Bragg said Trump arranged for the payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about a 2006 sexual encounter.

A payment of $30,000 was made through an intermediary to a former Trump Tower doorman who was claiming that Trump had fathered a child out of wedlock, Bragg said.

The final case involved a woman who received $150,000 from a US tabloid in exchange for not speaking about a sexual relationship she allegedly had with Trump.

The woman was not identified in the legal documents but it has been previously reported that she was Karen McDougal, a former Playboy playmate.