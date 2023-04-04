Home » News » Trump arrives at New York courthouse ahead of hearing
April 4, 2023

Trump arrives at New York courthouse ahead of hearing

By Biodun Busari 

Former US President Donald Trump has arrived at a New York City courthouse on Tuesday for an arraignment after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week. 

Trump is the first former US president to be indicted.

While the document remains sealed, sources revealed to ABC News that Trump has been charged with almost 24 counts, including felonies.

He surrendered himself at court in lower Manhattan for arraignment on  criminal charges.

He travelled in a black SUV with his Secret Service detail, as his two legal counsels, Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles were in another SUV. 

