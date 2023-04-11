Truck rams into Mosque in Niger; kills toddler, trapped two others

A child and two others narrowly escaped death as a Trailer rammed into a Mosque in Suleja, Niger state yesterday.

The incident occurred around 6 am Tuesday around the popular Babangida Market, Suleja shortly after the early morning prayers.

Our Correspondent gathered that the Truck involved in the accident was loaded with powdered milk and fell off the road while the driver was trying to manoeuvre a portion of the bad road in the town.

An eyewitness, Abubakar Saleh who confirmed the incident said the accident occurred shortly after most worshippers had dispersed from the mosque.

“The accident occurred around 6 am when many people had left the mosque for their homes after morning prayers.

“The trailer fell on the back section of the mosque where women and children normally pray.

“However, three people, including a child, were trapped in the ruins and subsequently sustained injuries and they were rushed to Suleja General Hospital for treatment.

“We are lucky that people have left the Mosque after the prayer. The Mosque was filled up during the prayers but thank God that everybody had left for their different homes before the incident. No death was however recorded,” he added.