Troops rescue 118 kidnapped victims; destroy 50 illegal refinery sites

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops fighting to rid the country of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements across the country in the last two weeks, rescued a total of 118 kidnapped persons from captivity in criminal dens’ while 48 terrorists were killed in various confrontations and 9 kidnappers arrested.

Also, 11 terrorist collaborators and logistics suppliers were arrested with the sum of over N2.3million cash recovered by troops from suspected Boko Haram terrorists/ISWAP logistics supplier in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State who concealed the sum of Two Million Naira, One Hundred and Sixty-Nine Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira (N2,169,700.00) only inside a bag of ground corn and another sum of Sixty Nine Thousand One Hundred And Sixty Naira (N69,160.00) from the suspects along Monguno – Cross Kauwa road within Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

Director, of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami who made this known in Abuja, noted that a total of 974 terrorists comprising 77 adult males, 364 adult females and 533 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the joint areas of operation.

“Troops in the North East neutralized 21 terrorists, captured 9 suspected Terrorists, arrested 11 suspected terrorists, logistic suppliers/collaborators, apprehended 2 terrorists and rescued 54 terrorist escapees.

Troops in the North Central Zone recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 2 pistols, 2 pistol rounds, machetes, 4 ATM cards, 5 SIM cards, mobile phones and other sundry items. Troops also arrested 9 suspected kidnappers and arrested 9 criminals for various crimes while 21 kidnapped civilians were also rescued.

All recovered items, arrested suspected criminals and rescued abducted civilians have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

Troops recovered 10 AK47 rifles, 9 AK47 magazines, 14 Dane guns, 28 rounds of 7.62mm special, 6 motorcycles, radios and 76 rustled cattle.

In the North West, troops neutralized 24 terrorists, apprehended 19 suspected criminals and rescued 43 abducted civilians.

“All recovered items and arrested suspects were handed over to the relevant authority for further action, while the rescued kidnapped civilians were given medical attention and handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe in the conduct of Operation Octopus Grip and other operations discovered and destroyed 50 illegal refining sites, 22 wooden boats, 237 storage tanks, 204 ovens and 30 dugout pits.

“

Troops also recovered 797,000 litres of crude oil, 276,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 500 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, 4 pumping machines, 19 vehicles, 6 motorcycles, 1 tricycle, 8 weapons, 18 varieties of ammunition, 1 outboard engine, 2 generators and 1-speed boat, while 26 suspected criminals were also apprehended.

“All items recovered and arrested suspects from the region have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action. It is worth mentioning that the sum of Four Hundred and Seven Million Five Hundred and Forty-Two Thousand Eight Hundred and Sixty Naira (N407,542,860.00) only were denied to oil thieves.

“In the South East, troops rescued 21 kidnapped civilians, neutralized 3 terrorists’ and apprehended 12 suspected terrorists. All recovered items, rescued abducted civilians and apprehended terrorists’ were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

“Troops recovered 2 pistols, 3 pump action rifles, 3 pump action barrels, 7 locally made guns, 14 locally made grenades, 2 K2 magazines, 1 AK47 magazine, 10 rounds of 7.62mm special, 2 motorcycles, mobile phones among other items.”

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters has described those advocating for an Interim Government to be put in place as mischief makers.

Commenting on the call, Danmadami said, “I don’t know why people are bringing up this issue. Elections have been conducted. We have played our roles very successfully through operation-safe conduct. INEC has declared a result. Such a call is unconstitutional and anything that is unconstitutional is not applicable. It is not our responsibility but we have played our role of ensuring that elections are held in every part of the country. And we will do so in the remaining states where elections will be held”.