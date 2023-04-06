Troops eliminate 18 Boko Haram terrorists in Bama 

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Nigerian Army troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed about 18 Boko Haram fighters as it raided another camp of the terrorists’ group in the fringes of Sambisa Forest near the Bama local government area in Borno State.

It was gathered that the terrorists were eliminated after a crushing intrusion into the Garin Ba’aba enclave by the troops of 21 Task Force Brigade Bama, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF) two days ago.

Intelligence Sources have revealed it was also collaborated by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert in Lake Chad.

“During the operation, the gallant troops neutralized 18 terrorists, with properties and makeshift tents belonging to the terrorists equally destroyed.” Sources said.

Vanguard had earlier reported on 6th April 2023, Thursday edition that some armed terrorists invaded Madthaw village of Biu local government area and killed a Pastor of E.Y.N Church (name withheld), while his wife sustained a gunshot wound, and now receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.