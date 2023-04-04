Tributes as former UK chancellor, Nigel Lawson dies at 91

By Biodun Busari

The tax-cutting chancellor when Margaret Thatcher was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Nigel Lawson has died at the age of 91.

Lawson, considered to be one of the titans of British politics in the 1980s, who played a leading role in Thatcher’s transformative government which rolled back the state, died Monday evening, The Telegraph said.

The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak and former Conservative Party leaders were among those who paid tribute to the peer after the news of his death broke yesterday evening.

Rishi Sunak said, “One of the first things I did as chancellor was hung a picture of Nigel Lawson above my desk. He was a transformational chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

“Nigel Lawson was a fearless and original flame of free market Conservatism. He was a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped transform the economic landscape and helped millions of British people achieve their dreams. He was a prophet of Brexit and a lover of continental Europe. He was a giant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, said,

“Incredibly sad to hear of the death of Nigel Lawson,” former prime minister Liz Truss said, “A true giant of 20th century politics who as Chancellor famously sought to abolish at least one tax at every Budget. His time at the helm of the Treasury was transformational. My sincere condolences to his family.”

David Cameron, another former prime minister, told The Telegraph: “Nigel Lawson was a giant of British politics, right in the heart of the engine room of Margaret Thatcher’s great reforms – and providing so much of the intellectual backing for what needed to be done at the end of the 1970s.

“One of the remarkable things about Nigel was that even 5, 10, 20 years after he left the Treasury, officials and Ministers were still asking ‘what would Lawson have done?'”

Sir Iain Duncan-Smith, the former Tory leader, said: “This is very sad news. Nigel Lawson was one of the colossal political figures of the 20th century who throughout the Thatcher government was a critical part of what was to become known as Thatcherism. He has been a great confidant to many of us and a really intelligent Conservative. He will be very sadly missed.”