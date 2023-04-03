Tribunal orders INEC to allow Abia PDP access materials used in gov’ship poll

By Ugochukwu Alaribe,UMUAHIA

The Abia state governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Umuahia has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to allow the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, access to all the materials used by the commission to conduct the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The PDP in suit number; EPT/AB/GOV/01/2023, is challenging the declaration of Dr Alex Otti of the Labour Party as the winner of the governorship poll by the INEC.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice G.M. Gwatana, who made the order while ruling on the motion exparte filed by the counsel to the PDP, Sir C.O. Nwaogu and C.C. Nwogu, also granted leave to the PDP to obtain nomination forms submitted by all political parties that contested the governorship election in the state.

The Tribunal further ordered INEC to allow the PDP access to the BVAS machines, Form EC8A, EC8B, EC8C, EC8D, EC8E, electoral materials, collation officers’ report and all ballot papers used for the conduct of the election.