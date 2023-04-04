Treason: Obi replies FG, demands end to campaign of calumny

says APC spokesmen demaging Nigeria’s reputation





By John Alechenu, Abuja





The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has asked the Federal Govenment and Spokespersons of the ruling All Progressives Congress to stop the campaign of calumny against his person.



He noted that the campaign though targeted at him was demarketing Nigeria in the global stage.



Obi said this in a statement in Abuja, on Tuesday.



He explained that the various campaigns of calumny directed at him by some government and political party spokespersons was a disservice to the nation in the long run.



The Labour Party Presidential Candidate said, “In the past few days, I’ve observed various campaigns of calumny directed at my person, the latest being allegations attributed to Information Minister Lai Mohammed from Washington DC.



“ It is most unfortunate that these consistent efforts to portray me quite contrary to what I am and my core values, is coming from such high quarters. Minister Lai accusing me of stoking insurrection is malicious and fictitious.



“I have never discussed or encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state; I’ve never sponsored or preached any action against the Nigerian state.



“Those initiating these actions have increasingly used their official positions and agents to make false allegations against me. I’m on record as always advocating peace and issue-based campaign and not campaigning based on ethnicity or religion.



“ I’m committed to due process and am presently seeking redress in Court. I urge those engaged in this demarketing process to stop presenting Nigeria in a such bad light.



“Our future generations deserve a new Nigeria where they can live a secure and decent life like their counterparts in other climes. It is possible”