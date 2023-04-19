Tragedy as commercial bus driver dies after crash with BRT

An unnamed commercial bus driver on Wednesday passed away after his bus collided with a government-owned Bus Rapid Transit vehicle (BRT).

The accident occurred on the Ifako Bridge inward Ogudu on the Oworonshoki Expressway in Lagos.

The tragic scene grounded vehicular movement and saw gridlock along the boisterous axis connecting the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was also gathered that some hoodlums on seeing the dead commercial driver set ablaze the BRT bus which compounded the traffic situation in the axis.