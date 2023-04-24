Tottenham sack interim boss, Stellini after Newcastle thrashing

By Efosa Taiwo

Tottenham has parted ways with interim boss Cristian Stellini after less than a month in charge.

The decision trails Spurs embarrassing 6-1 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday. a performance which chairman Daniel Levy said was “wholly unacceptable”.

Levy said in a statement: “Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.

“Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.

“Ryan Mason will take over head coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course.

“I met with the player committee today – the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season. We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support.”

Stellini, 48, was appointed on 26 March and only oversaw four games before being shown the exit door.

Ryan Mason, who took over in interim capacity when Jose Mourinho got booted in 2021, will now return as acting coach.